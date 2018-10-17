Judge dismisses porn star's defamation lawsuit against Trump

US porn star Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against US president Donald Trump has been dismissed.

WASHINGTON: A US judge on Monday dismissed adult film actress Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump and ordered her to pay his lawyer's fees, saying a tweet the president had written referring to her was protected by free-speech laws.

Daniels' lawyer said they would appeal the decision.

Daniels, whose real name is Ms Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Mr Trump in 2006. She said that in 2011, a man threatened her after she had agreed to talk about her experience with Mr Trump. She then released a sketch of the man.

Mr Trump responded in a tweet, saying: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

Daniels sued over the tweet, claiming it made her appear to be a liar. In his ruling, Judge S. James Otero said Mr Trump's tweet was protected by freedom of speech.