Judge slams Trump ex-adviser Flynn, delays Russia probe sentencing

Former national security adviser General Michael Flynn leaving after the delay in his sentencing hearing at US District Court in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTONA US judge fiercely criticised President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday for lying to FBI agents in a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and delayed sentencing him until Flynn has finished helping prosecutors.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan told Flynn, a retired US Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, that he had arguably betrayed his country.

Judge Sullivan also noted that Flynn had operated as an undeclared lobbyist for Turkey even as he worked on Mr Trump's campaign team and prepared to be his White House national security adviser.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his December 2016 conversations with Mr Sergei Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador in Washington, about US sanctions imposed on Moscow by the administration of Mr Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama. The conversations took place between Mr Trump's November election victory and his inauguration in January 2017.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, leading the investigation into possible collusion between Mr Trump's campaign and Russia ahead of the election, had asked the judge not to sentence Flynn to prison because he had already provided "substantial"cooperation over the course of many interviews.

Lying to the FBI carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison. Flynn's plea agreement stated that he was eligible for a sentence of between zero and six months.