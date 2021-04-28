Karen rebel group says it has captured Myanmar army camp

MYANMAR: Ethnic minority Karen insurgents attacked a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border yesterday in some of the most intense clashes since a military coup nearly three months ago threw the country into crisis.

The Karen National Union (KNU), Myanmar's oldest rebel force, said it had captured the army camp on the west bank of the Salween river, which forms the border with Thailand.

The Myanmar military later hit back against the insurgents with air strikes, the KNU and Thai authorities said.

Meanwhile, a group proclaiming itself a new fighting force against Myanmar's military junta has emerged.

A founder of the group, Ms Mon Mon, said her United Defence Force was made up of protesters against the Feb 1 coup who fled crackdowns in which hundreds of demonstrators have been killed by security forces.

The former protesters are receiving training from ethnic armies in Myanmar's borderlands - a sign of the deepening crisis in the country of 53 million people.

Ms Mon Mon said the group is currently undergoing three months' training in an area held by the KNU, and included about 250 people, 20 of them women, though the organisation had around 1,000 people across Myanmar.