Keep an eye on these races in US midterm elections

Democrat Beto O'Rourke (above) is putting up a strong fight against Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

WASHINGTON A number of notable races are taking place tomorrow in the US midterm elections, when Americans go to the polls to elect governors and members of the US House of Representatives and Senate.

One of the most expensive and closely watched Senate races is in Texas, where incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz is facing Democratic Representative Beto O'Rourke.

Mr O'Rourke, 46, is mounting a surprisingly strong challenge to the 47-year-old Mr Cruz in the reliably Republican state. Mr O'Rourke, a three-term congressman and former member of a punk band, is drawing enthusiastic support from many urban dwellers in Texas, while Mr Cruz does better in conservative rural areas.

Plucking the Senate seat from Mr Cruz would be a major victory for the Democratic Party.

Arizona will have a woman representing the south-western state in the US Senate for the first time as two women battle for the seat.

The Republican flag-bearer is Ms Martha McSally, a 52-year-old former US Air Force fighter pilot and two-term member of the House of Representatives.

Ms McSally's Democratic opponent is Ms Kyrsten Sinema, 42, a three-term member of the House of Representatives who spent years of her childhood in poverty. They are running neck-in-neck in a state President Donald Trump won by 3.5 percentage points in the presidential election.

Two of the most-watched races are in Florida.

Democrat Bill Nelson, 76, was first elected to the Senate in 2000 and was easily re-elected in 2006 and 2012. But Mr Nelson, who served as a payload specialist on a Space Shuttle in 1986, is facing a tough challenge this time from Florida's Republican Governor Rick Scott.

Gun control is a big issue following the February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead.

Another close race in Florida is for governor to replace Mr Scott, 65.

Democrat Andrew Gillum, 39, the black mayor of Tallahassee, is locked in battle with Mr Ron DeSantis, 40, a member of the House of Representatives and ardent Trump supporter.

Mr Trump has campaigned for Mr DeSantis and had harsh words for Mr Gillum, considered by some to be a potential star of the Democratic Party.

In Georgia, Ms Stacey Abrams, 44, the former minority leader of the state House of Representatives, is running for governor against Republican Brian Kemp, the 55-year-old Georgia Secretary of State.

Ms Abrams, who has received the support of some celebrities, would be the first black woman to become governor of a US state if she wins.