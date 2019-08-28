KFC tests plant-based ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’

WASHINGTON: Fried chicken chain KFC tested vegetarian, plant-based chicken for one day in one of its restaurants in the US state of Georgia.

Complimentary samples of the new product - which was developed in partnership with Beyond Meat and is dubbed "Beyond Fried Chicken" - was available at the KFC in Smyrna, Georgia yesterday, and customers could also buy nuggets and boneless wings made from the non-meat.

PLANT-BASED FAST FOOD

"I think we've all heard 'it tastes like chicken' - well, our customers are going to be amazed and say, 'it tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicken!'" president and chief concept officer for KFC US Kevin Hochman said in a statement.

KFC's foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King's debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods.

The start-up is one of several competitors in the rapidly growing field of food companies catering to people who do not eat meat.