Khairy to Umno MP: You have the IQ of a carrot

PETALING JAYA: Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin has taken Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam to task on Twitter.

It all started when Mr Lokman responded to Mr Khairy's tweet, where the latter had shared a video clip of his exchange with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on keeping the goods and services tax (GST) at a lower rate versus the sales and services tax, The Star reported.

Mr Khairy's tweet, which was posted on Aug 1 and remains pinned to the top of his Twitter timeline, said that the Finance Ministry admits GST is better, yet says it must go because it is an election promise: "Political populism wins over sound economic policy."

To this, Mr Lokman said: "With this kind of finger pointing attitude, don't ever dream that you can ever become the president of Umno."

Mr Khairy's response was more succinct.

"You better pray I don't become president of Umno. First thing I'll do is sack you for having the IQ of a carrot," he told Mr Lokman in a tweet yesterday afternoon that quickly went viral.

Twitter users could not contain their amusement and tagged both political personalities in GIFs related to the exchange, such as a carrot being chopped with the caption "How KJ destroyed Lokman".

Mr Lokman later replied to Mr Khairy's viral tweet that said the cause of Barisan Nasional's loss was 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In the tweets, he said: "What to do, at that time @NajibRazak had a stupid youth chief that never make any attempt to study about 1MDB and explain it to the public. He only knows how to choose the right colours of his socks."

This appears to be the first time Mr Khairy and Mr Lokman are arguing in public after Mr Khairy said BN had lost the election because of 1MDB, the New Straits Times reported.