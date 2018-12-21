Kim kills Trump in S. Korean art satire

The piece is by South Korean artist Lim Young Sun, and drew thousands of visitors, some of whom were left aghast.

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, smoking pistol in his hand, looks down at the body of US President Donald Trump on a red carpet next to a bag overflowing with US dollars.

The scene is part of an installation art exhibition in Seoul - a satire of the diplomacy over the Korean peninsula that has become "a big political show featuring two of the world's biggest showmen" by South Korean artist Lim Young Sun.

"I wanted to show our political reality we live in, in which citizens get nervous, anxious and happy watching their every single move as if they are watching a movie," said Mr Lim, 59.

The work portrays a film set, with Mr Kim and Mr Trump as friends and quarrelling over money.

Eventually Mr Kim, angered by the high interest rates demanded by Mr Trump, shoots the lender to death.

The week-long exhibition that ended on Wednesday drew thousands of visitors, some of whom were left aghast.