King stops to help Malaysian motorist in car accident

PETALING JAYA : A Malaysian motorist involved in an accident in Putrajaya yesterday was offered help by a most unexpected fellow road user - the King.

Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, who was on his way to a weekly pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, stopped his motorcade to offer help to the accident victim, who suffered minor injuries. Several photos of Sultan Abdullah standing by the road checking on the driver while his bodyguards looked on were posted on the Istana Negara's Instagram page. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK