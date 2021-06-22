KL in talks with Singapore over use of 'vaccine passport'

PETALING JAYA Malaysia is in discussion with Singapore to see if it will allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to enter using the MySejahtera app, which will function like a vaccine passport, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The MySejahtera app may also be accepted for international travel in the future, subject to approval from other governments, the minister said.

"Once you have the yellow profile on your MySejahtera, that means you are fully vaccinated.

"We will use the QR code once the Covid-19 Emergency Management Technical Committee recommends allowing certain freedoms (such as international travel) that are not currently possible," Mr Khairy said.

He also said the government was in talks with other countries for mutual recognition of digital vaccination certificates.

"Our talks with Singapore are almost finalised for the recognition of the vaccination passports," he said.

Mr Khairy stressed that while the country was on track to reaching its target to vaccinate 80 per cent of its population, people should continue to observe the curbs strictly.

"The vaccinations, for now, are not a substitute for (curbs), especially for sectors operating during the lockdown," he said.

Malaysia will fully inoculate 10 per cent of its population only by the middle of next month, and not the end of this month, potentially delaying the targeted easing, he warned.

The target of fully vaccinating 10 per cent of the population is one of three key criteria to evaluate easing the ongoing lockdown. The lockdown has been in place since June 1 and was slated to end on June 28, with Malaysia then moving into phase two, with a greater operational capacity allowed for economic sectors.

"By end-June, we estimate to be able to deliver 8 million doses. Going by the ratio of first dose and second dose, we need to have administered 10.7 million doses in order to fully vaccinate 3.2 million of the population. We expect to reach 10.7 million doses in mid-July," Mr Khairy said yesterday.