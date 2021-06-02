KL turns into ghost town as Malaysia starts nationwide lockdown

(Above) A policeman in Kuala Lumpur inspecting a food delivery rider's box at a roadblock during the lockdown.

(Above) A driver making a U-turn to head back after being discovered by the police of travelling without documents at a roadblock.

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia began a two-week national coronavirus lockdown yesterday, with police checkpoints guarding road junctions around the Kuala Lumpur, which has turned into a ghost town.

Traffic appeared lighter in parts of the often congested capital with cars moving smoothly around the landmark 88-storey Petronas Twin Towers.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called it a "total lockdown", though essential services are allowed and some factories can operate with a reduced workforce. And only two people from each household can go out to buy essentials or for medical services.

The latest outbreak has been more severe, partly because of highly transmissible variants.

The number of Covid-19 cases receiving treatment in intensive care units (ICUs) has hit an all-time high of 872, setting another record as cases continue to surge in the recent days.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said that as of yesterday, there were also 419 Covid-19 patients requiring ventilator support.

SURGE

The previous surge in patients being warded in ICU was on May 7, with 506 cases.

Malaysia reported 7,105 new infections yesterday, bringing its total cases to 579,462. There were 71 deaths, comprising 69 Malaysians and two foreigners, taking the toll to 2,867.

Some people questioned whether enough has been done.

"The lockdown should have been carried out during Ramadan when there were fewer cases and people did not move around as much," said bank manager Muhammad Azril Maridzuan, referring to the Muslim fasting month that ended in mid-May.

"Now, people are moving around more. It is a little late, but a lockdown is okay to reduce our infection rates."

Another resident is also worried about the scope of the latest curbs.