Klang Valley and Melaka move to less strict phase of recovery plan

PUTRAJAYA : Klang Valley, which includes Kuala Lumpur, and Melaka will move to the less stringent phase three of the National Recovery Plan tomorrow, said Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He added that Kedah would move into phase two. With this, no states remain under phase one of the plan.

"The movement of phases was made after taking into consideration the risk analysis conducted by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

"I would like to express my deepest thanks to the entirety of Keluarga Malaysia, especially the states that had worked hard in handling the pandemic in order to reach the set threshold values," he said.

EASING

New easing of restrictions had also been put in place for states under phase two and three.

Official events by both the government and private sectors are now allowed in states under phase two and three. All guests must be fully vaccinated and it must operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must undergo a pre-event test with a self-test kit.

Audiences are now allowed to return for sports and recreation matches in states under phase two, three and four.

The set rules include allowing only fully vaccinated people in, ensuring face masks are used throughout the event and that food and beverage are not allowed in stadiums.