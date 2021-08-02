Klang Valley close to achieving 100% rate in first-dose vaccinations

PETALING JAYA The Klang Valley, the hardest hit region in Malaysia's Covid-19 outbreak, is close to achieving a 100 per cent rate of first-dose vaccinations.

As at last Friday night, a total of 5,565,789 people - or 90.3 per cent of the adult population - in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have received their first dose, according to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force.

An initiative known as "Operation Surge Capacity" started on July 16, aiming to ensure all the estimated 6.1 million residents in the Klang Valley aged 18 and above receive at least one dose by yesterday.

"We will be close to achieving the 6.1 million target, but we will need to consolidate all the relevant data after Aug 1," Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming, the operation's coordinator for the Selangor state government, said when asked when the 6.1 million target would be met.

Operation Surge Capacity has also helped increase the percentage of second-dose recipients in the Klang Valley.

As at Friday, a total of 2,113,511 people, or 34.3 per cent of the Klang Valley's adult population, have received their second dose.

When asked when the Klang Valley's outbreak would improve, Dr Ong said there was cause for optimism ahead, especially when looking at the situation in Labuan.

The federal territory has recorded a turnaround following a ramp-up in vaccinations, with 79.8 per cent of its adult population now fully vaccinated.

He added that he was cautiously optimistic that a gradual improvement could begin to happen in the Klang Valley as early as this month.

The country recorded 17,150 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 1,130,422.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Klang Valley still accounted for the most number of cases, with Selangor recording 6,326 new cases and Kuala Lumpur 2,086 cases.

Three other states recorded four-digit figures - Kedah reported 1,511 new cases, Johor 1,045 and Sabah 1,002.