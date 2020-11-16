Kuala Lumpur records more new Covid-19 cases than Sabah

PUTRAJAYA: Kuala Lumpur has overtaken Sabah state in the number of new Covid-19 cases, latest Malaysian Health Ministry data showed yesterday.

The city had 475 cases while Sabah recorded 381 cases. Selangor state was next with 185 cases.

Malaysia as a whole saw its third day with a four-figure rise, with 1,208 new cases taking its total to 47,417.

There were three deaths, all from Sabah, bringing the number of total fatalities to 309. One of the fatalities was an eight-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the most number of violations of the recovery movement control order on Saturday came from not maintaining physical distancing.

He said among other offences were taking part in activities at entertainment outlets and not wearing face masks.

"Compounds were issued to 516 individuals while 49 others were remanded and three were issued with police bails.

"The compliance operation task force performed 51,245 checks nationwide, including at 3,547 supermarkets, 4,815 restaurants and 3,240 banks," he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 4,106 cases yesterday, taking the total to 467,113. There were 63 deaths taking the total to 15,211.

Outside of South-east Asia, South Korea reported 208 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday midnight, marking it the eight straight day of triple-digit increases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said yesterday.

That was slightly higher than the previous day's 205 new infections and the highest since early September. Of the cases, 176 were domestically transmitted and 32 imported. Nearly 70 per cent of the locally transmitted cases were from Seoul and Gyeonggi province, a densely populated area near the capital.

On Saturday, President Moon Jae-in urged the authorities and local governments to raise their awareness of the spread of the coronavirus, reinforcing thorough supervision of safety guidelines such as mandatory mask wearing.

South Korea began fining people who fail to wear masks in public on Friday, as its daily infections continued to creep higher.