Kuwaiti star unapologetic about comments on Filipino workers' rights
KUWAIT CITY: A Kuwaiti social media star remained unapologetic on Monday over comments she made against new laws aimed at improving conditions for Filipino domestic workers, despite an online backlash.
Ms Sondo al-Qattan faces criticism for a video posted on July 10 to Instagram, where she has 2.3 million followers. In it, she attacked measures introduced in May that grant Filipinas working in the oil-rich Gulf state one day off per week and prevent employers from keeping their passports.
Ms Qattan, known for her Internet make-up tutorials, told AFP by phone that the outcry was "unjustified" and did not require an apology.
"All I said was that the employer was entitled to keep the servant's passport, and that many Kuwaitis and Gulf nationals agree with me," she said. "I have the right as a kafil (sponsor) to keep my employee's passport, and I am responsible for paying a deposit of up to 1,500 dinars (around $4,900)."
She insisted the practices are not an "insult to the employee, and do not concern humanity or human rights because I did not deprive the employee of her salary or beat her".
Her comments in the now deleted clip sparked outrage on social media, with many Twitter and Instagram users calling on brands that work with the makeup artist to sever ties. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now