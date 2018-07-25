Kuwaiti star unapologetic about comments on Filipino workers' rights

KUWAIT CITY: A Kuwaiti social media star remained unapologetic on Monday over comments she made against new laws aimed at improving conditions for Filipino domestic workers, despite an online backlash.

Ms Sondo al-Qattan faces criticism for a video posted on July 10 to Instagram, where she has 2.3 million followers. In it, she attacked measures introduced in May that grant Filipinas working in the oil-rich Gulf state one day off per week and prevent employers from keeping their passports.

Ms Qattan, known for her Internet make-up tutorials, told AFP by phone that the outcry was "unjustified" and did not require an apology.

"All I said was that the employer was entitled to keep the servant's passport, and that many Kuwaitis and Gulf nationals agree with me," she said. "I have the right as a kafil (sponsor) to keep my employee's passport, and I am responsible for paying a deposit of up to 1,500 dinars (around $4,900)."

She insisted the practices are not an "insult to the employee, and do not concern humanity or human rights because I did not deprive the employee of her salary or beat her".