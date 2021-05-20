Lab data suggests runaway Covid-19 spread in India

BENGALURU Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to Covid-19, a chain of private laboratories said yesterday, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529 yesterday.

India reported 267,334 cases yesterday, taking its tally to 25.5 million, the world's second highest after the US, with a death toll of 283,248.

There are fears that the new, highly infectious variant is out of control and that many cases are going unreported because of lack of testing, particularly in the vast countryside.

Data from Thyrocare, a chain of private laboratories, appeared to back up those fears, showing that 63.5 per cent of people tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies on average over the last seven days, up from 45 per cent a month ago.

The data from 25 states included individuals infected in the past, vaccinated, uninfected and those who had not been vaccinated, the company's chief executive Arokiaswamy Velumani said on Twitter.

RISING CRITICISM

Criticism of Prime Minster Narendra Modi has been rising but Mr M. Govinda Rao, a former member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said the rate at which the virus was spreading caught everyone by surprise.

"The unprecedented speed at which the second wave of the pandemic spread completely took the (state) governments as well as the people off guard," Mr Rao told The Hindu newspaper.