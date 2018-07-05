Landmark HK court ruling grants British lesbian right to spousal visa

HONG KONG: The top court in Hong Kong ruled yesterday that a British lesbian should be granted a spousal visa, upholding a lower court's decision in a landmark judgment that could open the door for expatriates' same-sex partners to move to the financial hub.

The woman, identified as QT in court, sued the director of immigration in 2014 after she was denied a spousal visa that would have granted her resident status and allowed her to work without the need for a separate visa.

She and her partner, a dual British and South African national identified only as SS who was offered work in Hong Kong, had entered into a civil partnership in Britain.

"Although I cannot be with you in person today, that does not diminish the joy I feel, knowing that Hong Kong's highest court has upheld my right, as a lesbian woman, to be treated equally by the Hong Kong government," QT said in a statement issued through her lawyer.

UNANIMOUS RULING

The unanimous ruling by five judges brings to an end the landmark case involving rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Marriage is legally defined as a monogamous union between a man and a woman in Hong Kong. There is no law against sexual discrimination in the Chinese territory.

The Immigration Department said it respected the court's decision and is "studying the judgment carefully and shall seek legal advice as necessary before deciding the way forward".

The judges at the Court of Final Appeal rejected the government lawyer's argument that differential treatment between QT and a married spouse requires no justification.

It said the director of immigration's assertion that an obvious difference existed between marriage and a civil partnership was not accepted and rested "on shaky foundations".