Landmark ruling: Kids born overseas to Malaysian mums get citizenship

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian mothers with a foreign spouse can now automatically pass on their citizenship to their children born outside Malaysia after a landmark ruling by the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The court ruled in favour of a challenge brought by six Malaysian mothers, who argued the regulations breached the Constitution.

"This judgment recognises Malaysian women's equality and marks one step forward to a more egalitarian and just Malaysia," said non-governmental organisation Family Frontiers president Suri Kempe. The group helped bring the case to court.

The judgement applies to all Malaysian mothers, not just the plaintiffs in the case, she said.

There was no immediate reaction from the government, and it was not clear whether they would appeal the ruling. Currently, Malaysia is one of 25 countries in the world that denies women the right to confer nationality on their children on an equal basis as men.