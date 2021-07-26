Landslide 'washed away' fleeing Indian villagers

A man taking refuge from Typhoon In-Fa in a flooded hotel lobby in Ningbo, in China's Zhejiang province, yesterday.

India's National Disaster Response Force personnel rescuing stranded villagers from flooded areas following heavy monsoon rains in Balinge village, in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, yesterday.

Deaths from flooding and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India climbed to 124 yesterday, officials said, with rescuers searching for dozens more missing.

The country's western coast has been inundated by torrential rains since Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department warning of further downpours over the next few days.

In Maharasthra state, 114 people have been killed including more than 40 in a large landslide that hit the hillside village of Taliye, south of Mumbai, on Thursday.

Villager Jayram Mahaske, whose relatives remained trapped, told AFP that "many people were washed away as they were trying to run away" when the landslide hit.

It flattened dozens of homes in a matter of minutes, leaving just two concrete structures standing and cutting off power supply, local residents said.

Rescuers were scouring the mud and debris for 99 others still missing.

Meanwhile, Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-Fa made landfall yesterday.

The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, after noon yesterday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.

In-Fa's wind speeds are about 137kmh. It was due to travel north along the Zhejiang coast from around noon, passing Shanghai and reaching north-eastern Jiangsu province by the evening.

Zhejiang authorities upgraded its typhoon response to the highest level on Saturday, closing schools and markets.