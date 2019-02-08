Last year was fourth hottest on record: UN

OSLO: Last year was the fourth warmest on record and the outlook is for more sizzling heat approaching levels that most governments view as dangerous for the Earth, a UN report showed on Wednesday.

Weather extremes in 2018 included wildfires in California and Greece, drought in South Africa and floods in Kerala, India.

Record levels of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from burning fossil fuels, trap ever more heat.

Average global surface temperatures were 1 deg C above pre-industrial times last year based on data from US, British, Japanese and European weather agencies, the UN's World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said.

"The long-term temperature trend is far more important than the ranking of individual years, and that trend is an upward one," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.

"The 20 warmest years on record have been in the past 22 years."