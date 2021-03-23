Latest data shows AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective

FRANKFURT/TAIPEI: AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine received a boost yesterday after data from a large trial showed it was safe and effective.

But trust in the vaccine in many European countries has plunged according to a new survey unveiled yesterday by British pollsters YouGov.

Still, the trials in the US, Chile and Peru showed the vaccine was 79 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 and could bolster confidence in the product.

The vaccine is 80 per cent effective in preventing the disease in the elderly and does not increase the risk of blood clots, the biotech firm said yesterday, following its US phase three efficiency trials.

The trial involved 32,449 participants, with two-thirds receiving the jab. Around 20 per cent were 65 years or older, and about 60 per cent had health conditions associated with a higher risk of severe Covid-19, such as diabetes, severe obesity or cardiac disease.

"These findings reconfirm previous results observed in AZD1222 trials across all adult populations, but it's exciting to see similar efficacy results in people over 65 for the first time," said professor of medicine Ann Falsey at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and the co-lead principal investigator for the trial.

THROMBOSIS

"This analysis validates the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as a much-needed additional vaccination option, offering confidence that adults of all ages can benefit from protection against the virus."

The trial's independent data safety monitoring board found no increased risk of thrombosis among the 21,583 participants who received at least one dose.

This should help the vaccine gain acceptance, especially after blood clot concerns had further damaged public perceptions of the AstraZeneca shot's safety.

YouGov's poll - which covered about 8,000 people in seven European countries between March 12 and 18 - found that in France, Germany, Spain and Italy, people were now more likely to see the AstraZeneca vaccine as unsafe than as safe.

Some 55 per cent of Germans say it is unsafe, while less than a third think it is safe.