Lawsuit accuses Trump of kissing campaign worker without her consent

TAMPA, FLORIDA: A woman who worked on Mr Donald Trump's presidential campaign sued the US president on Monday, accusing him of kissing her without consent before a 2016 rally in Tampa, Florida.

Ms Alva Johnson said in the lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Florida's Middle District, that the alleged incident was "part of a pattern of predatory and harassing behaviour towards women" by Mr Trump.

"This accusation is absurd on its face," White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eye witness accounts."

Mr Trump has denied charges by a number of women who said he groped and kissed them over the years without permission.

The lawsuit alleges the encounter occurred inside a campaign vehicle before a rally on Aug 24, 2016. While leaving a meeting in the vehicle, Mr Trump gripped Ms Johnson by the hand and leaned in so close that she felt his breath, the lawsuit says.

Ms Johnson turned her head, trying to avoid a kiss, but Mr Trump still managed to kiss the corner of her mouth, the lawsuit says.

"She felt confused and humiliated," the lawsuit said.

High-profile Trump supporters including then-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Mr Trump's Florida campaign director Karen Giorno were in the vehicle at the time, the lawsuit said. Both told the Washington Post, which first reported the lawsuit, that they saw nothing inappropriate.