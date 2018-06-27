Lawyers for Najib's wife slam Wall Street Journal report

PETALING JAYA: The lawyers of Madam Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, have slammed a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) which claimed that she had played a central role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The WSJ reported that associates of Mr Najib believe he was only partly in the loop of his wife's activities as he focused on obtaining funds for political uses rather than personal spending.

"The wife had more of a picture than the husband," a person regarded by US investigators as having played a key role in the alleged scandal told WSJ.

When investigations went deeper in 2016, Mr Najib wanted to resign but was told by his wife to stand firm. She said it was a "test from Allah", people who knew the family alleged to WSJ.The same sources also said she helped to block the Malaysian probe.

Yesterday, her lawyers issued a strong rebuttal.

"We would like to reiterate here, that our client had no links, nor any direct and indirect role with the day-to-day operations of the said company, more so its financial management, or those who were appointed to oversee the firm," lawyers of Madam Rosmah, K. Kumaraendran and Geethan Ram Vincent, said in a statement.

According to the statement, Madam Rosmah stayed away from matters dealt with by her husband. It stressed that she had never influenced the outcome of any executive decisions made, The Star reported.

"Therefore, linking Rosmah directly to 1MDB, and piling accusations against her, we are afraid, is an attempt to influence the outcome of the investigations which are currently underway, and at worst, to tarnish Datin Seri Rosmah's image."

COOPERATION

Her lawyers said that Madam Rosmah will continue to cooperate with authorities probing the matter.

"We are of the opinion that this is a pure trial by media, expounded by the court of public opinion," they said.

In a separate development, auditors KPMG have notified 1MDB that its audits for the financial years 2010, 2011 and 2012 do not provide a "true and fair" assessment of the company, Reuters reported.

"According to KPMG, they reached the above decision after going through the recently declassified auditor general's report on 1MDB and other relevant documents that were withheld from them by the previous management," 1MDB added.