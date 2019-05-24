World

Leader of anti-junta party suspended from Parliament

Leader of anti-junta party suspended from Parliament
Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit now awaits the court's ruling. PHOTO: AFP
May 24, 2019 06:00 am

BANGKOK: A court in Thailand suspended the leader of an anti-junta political party as a member of Parliament yesterday, a day ahead of the opening of the legislature for the first time since the disputed March 24 election.

The Election Commission endorsed rising political star Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 40, as a member of Parliament this month but it later launched a case against him over his alleged illegal holding of shares in a media company.

Mr Thanathorn is now barred from taking up his seat pending a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which could see him permanently disqualified.

"The court has unanimously decided to accept the case for consideration and will send a document asking the accused to refute the charge within 15 days," the court said in a statement.

The court did not say when it would deliver a verdict but said the suspension was necessary because Mr Thanathorn's role as a member of Parliament could "cause legal problems" for the legislature.

Mr Thanathorn's new progressive, youth-oriented Future Forward Party came a surprise third in the March general election and has joined up with an opposition "democratic front" that aims to block junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha from staying on as Prime Minister.

‘Traffic jam’ on Everest as two more climbers die reaching summit
World

Two climbers die in Everest 'traffic jam'

Related Stories

Peace returns to Jakarta

Philippines president orders trash shipped back Canada

Modi back with bigger majority

The Election Commission accused Mr Thanathorn of breaching the Constitution by holding shares in a media company after registering as a candidate for the election.

Mr Thanathorn has denied the charge and said he had already transferred his shares before he officially registered. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD