Leaders in Covid-19 fight make Forbes list of world’s powerful women
NEW YORK: Female leaders who have stood out for their handling of the pandemic earned honours in the annual Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women.
Women from prime ministers to corporate executives earned spots on the list for their achievements in helping to mitigate and control the deadly contagious virus, which has infected more than 67 million people and caused 1.54 million deaths, Forbes said.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (No 32), Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (No 37) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (No 85), European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde (No 2) and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (No 63) were particularly effective, it said.
For the 10th consecutive year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel took the No 1 spot while US Vice-President elect Kamala Harris was third. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now