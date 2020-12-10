Leaders in Covid-19 fight make Forbes list of world’s powerful women

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern was No 32 on Forbes' list.

NEW YORK: Female leaders who have stood out for their handling of the pandemic earned honours in the annual Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women.

Women from prime ministers to corporate executives earned spots on the list for their achievements in helping to mitigate and control the deadly contagious virus, which has infected more than 67 million people and caused 1.54 million deaths, Forbes said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (No 32), Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (No 37) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (No 85), European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde (No 2) and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (No 63) were particularly effective, it said.