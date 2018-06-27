Leaked Malaysian Cabinet list reveals balanced line-up, few surprises

Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan government has taken over six weeks since it won the elections to name its full Cabinet, but a leaked list seen by The Straits Times yesterday reveals a balanced line-up with few surprises.

Well-known MPs in the four-party coalition's leadership will be appointed to crucial ministries, according to the document obtained from sources within the ruling alliance.

The Mahathir Mohamad-led administration has been governing with a 14-strong Cabinet that was sworn in last month. The full line-up, according to the list, comprises 28 portfolios to be helmed by 27 ministers and 24 deputy ministers.

The new Cabinet members will take their oath of office at the King's palace on Monday.

The new names include former minister Saifuddin Abdullah, who will take on the foreign affairs portfolio, and his fellow Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) MP Baru Bian, who will head the Works Ministry.

Ms Teresa Kok from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) is expected to head the Primary Industry Ministry.

"I can't say for certain if the leaked list is the final line-up submitted to the Agong (King) for consent, but on my end I was asked by Dr Mahathir to take up this post," said PKR's Shamsul Iskandar, who is listed as Deputy Minister of Primary Industry. This ministry that used to exist during Dr Mahathir's first tenure as prime minister in the 1980s has been created again.

Another new ministry is the Ministry of Entrepreneurship Development, to be led by an MP from Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Mr Redzuan Yusof. This ministry also existed in the Premier's Cabinet during his first tenure.

"These two ministries have been brought back to target the B40, especially the rural Malays," said analyst James Chin, director of Asia Institute at University of Tasmania. B40 refers to the bottom 40 per cent of households according to income.

The list is believed to have been finalised during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri, as Dr Mahathir personally called each ministerial candidate.

Political analysts describe the list as "balanced", with posts fairly distributed among PH component parties PKR, DAP, PPBM and Amanah, and Warisan, PH's ally in Sabah.

PKR, which has the most number of MPs in the coalition, commands eight ministries, including the post of deputy premier held by Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. PPBM and DAP have six each, Amanah holds five and Warisan three.

As PH is the first opposition pact to seize power in Malaysia, the Cabinet will have a number of first-time MPs, some of them below 40 years old.

"Generally, a convincing line-up of senior and younger leaders," said Wong Chin Huat of Penang Institute.

The youngest on the list is Mr Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, 25. He heads PPBM's youth wing and is slated to be Minister of Youth and Sports.