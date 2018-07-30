At least 10 dead as strong quake jolts Indonesian island of Lombok

LOMBOK, INDONESIA: A powerful earthquake on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok killed 14 people, injured 162 and damaged thousands of homes yesterday, officials said.

The shallow 6.4-magnitude quake, which jolted the island in the early morning, sent people running outside in panic and triggered landslides on popular mountain hiking routes.

The initial tremor in the north of the island was followed by two strong secondary quakes and more than 100 aftershocks.

"The earthquake killed at least 10 people, some 40 people are injured and hundreds of houses were damaged," Mr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, said earlier in the day before figures were revised.

"We estimate the number will keep rising because we are not done collecting data," Mr Nugroho added.

As authorities scrambled to assess the damage to buildings and infrastructure, popular trekking trails on Mount Rinjani were closed because of landslides, according to the disaster agency.

One local trek organiser described how rocks rained down on two Spanish hikers and their guide as they were caught on a mountain trail.

"My trekking guide who was accompanying two tourists from Spain suffered from minor injuries during the jolt. They were hiking from Segara Anak Lake to Plawangan and rocks were falling on them during the quake," said Mr Karyadi, the owner of a guesthouse near Rinjani where the pair were staying.

"Our guests were in shock because of the incident," said Mr Karyadi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"There have been almost non-stop tremors since this morning," he said.

The epicentre of the earthquake struck 50km north-east of Lombok's main city Mataram, the United States Geological Survey said, far from the main tourist spots on the south and west of the island.

USGS said two of the aftershocks measured more than 5-magnitude.

The jolt was felt some 100km away in the bustling holiday island of Bali, although there were no immediate reports of damage there.

"The earthquake was very strong... and everybody in my house panicked, we all ran outside," said Mr Zulkifli, a resident of North Lombok, close to the epicentre.

"All my neighbours also ran outside and the electricity was suddenly cut off," he told AFP.

No tsunami alert was issued, according to Indonesia's geophysics and meteorology agency.

"People in East Lombok and Mataram felt the strong quake for 10 seconds, residents were panicking and running outside of their homes," Mr Nugroho said earlier, adding people had run for open spaces like football fields.