At least 15 killed after ferry sinks near Madura island

JAKARTA : At least 15 people have died after a passenger ferry sank off the Indonesian island of Java, police said yesterday, the latest maritime accident to hit the archipelago nation.

The overloaded boat was carrying around 50 people when it overturned on Monday in rough seas near Madura island, East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said.

Search and rescue teams found 13 bodies yesterday morning, bringing the total number of dead to 15, with 31 survivors.

Rescuers are searching for at least three people officially listed as still missing. But local reports have suggested there could be more victims not on the official manifest.

"It's suspected that the boat was overloaded," the spokesman said in a statement. "The boat was hit by a large wave, overturned and sank."

The 10m-long traditional vessel was found by fishermen shortly after it was swamped, he added.