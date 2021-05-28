At least 25% of latest Malaysian Covid clusters tied to house visits

A family waiting to receive Covid-19 tests at a free testing site in Shah Alam. Malaysia yesterday reported 7,857 new cases and 59 deaths.

PUTRAJAYA Malaysia yesterday reported 7,857 new cases, its third straight day of record highs. The figure overtakes the daily record of 7,478 cases set on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country's total number of Covid-19 infections is now 541,224.

Selangor recorded the highest figure of all states with 2,675 new cases, followed by Sarawak with 772 and Kelantan with 752.

In the same 24-hour span, 59 people died due to the virus, taking the toll to 2,491.

Once again the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations were a factor. At least five out of 20 new clusters yesterday were linked to house-to-house visits.

CLUSTERS

Dr Noor Hisham said two of the clusters originating from visiting activities are in Johor, another two in Kelantan and one in Sabah.

The number of coronavirus cases in categories 4 and 5 have increased from 5 per cent to 15 per cent during the current third wave, said Health Minister Adham Baba.

Patients under category 4 require oxygen assistance while those under category 5 need to be ventilated.

"The number of cases also saw younger Covid-19 patients aged between 20 and 40... with no links to any cluster," he said.

Dr Noor Hisham is calling medical professionals to volunteer in battling the pandemic.

He said volunteers are needed to alleviate the burden faced by government healthcare workers throughout the country.

He issued the call with an advertisement on Twitter yesterday, saying medical officers, dental officers, assistant medical officers, nurses, environmental health officers, assistant environmental health officers, and lab technicians were needed.

"This volunteer service is open to those aged 18 to 60, and (who are) physically and mentally healthy and fit," he said.