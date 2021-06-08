At least 36 killed in Pakistan train crash, over 100 injured

Residents gather at the scene of the crash. Rescuers struggled to reach people that were trapped in the compartments.

ISLAMABAD: A train in Pakistan smashed into derailed carriages of another train yesterday, killing at least 36, government officials said, in the latest accident to highlight the perilous state of a railway system that is more than 165 years old.

The death toll is likely to rise as rescuers struggled to reach people trapped in several mangled compartments strewn across the tracks in the southern province of Sindh.

A Pakistan Railways spokesman said at least 33 bodies had been taken to hospitals, among them two railway officials. More than 100 people were injured, he said.

Police officer Umar Tufail said the toll rose to 36 and that his men could see four more bodies stuck in the wreckage.

"We have not been able to take them out so far, but an operation is under way for that," he said.