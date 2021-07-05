World

At least 45 dead after Philippine military plane misses runway and crashes

Rescue workers arriving at the crash site as smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport on Jolo island in Sulu province yesterday. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 05, 2021 06:00 am

COTABATO, PHILIPPINES: At least 45 people died and many others were injured yesterday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country's south.

Nearly 100 people, most of them recent army graduates, were on the C-130 Hercules transport plane that was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province around midday.

Some of the soldiers were seen jumping out of the plane before it hit the ground and exploded into flames, said Major-General William Gonzales, commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu. It was one of the country's deadliest military aviation accidents.

"This is a sad day but we have to remain hopeful," Maj-Gen Gonzales said in a statement.

"We enjoin the nation to pray for those who are injured and those who have perished in this tragedy."

Armed Forces chief, General Cirilito Sobejana, said the aircraft was carrying troops from Cagayan de Oro on the southern island of Mindanao when it "missed the runway" as it tried to land on Jolo.

The plane tried to "regain power but didn't make it", he told local media. The four-engine plane crashed near a quarry in a lightly populated area, another official said.

Western Mindanao Command chief, Lieutenant-General Corletan Vinluan, said the plane broke into two according to initial reports.

Officials said the cause of the crash would be investigated and that it was being treated as an accident rather than an attack. - AFP

