At least 5 billion doses of Covid vaccine administered globally

An auto rickshaw driver receiving a jab of CoviShield vaccine during a free inoculation drive for the transport workers in Bangalore, India.

PARIS At least five billion Covid-19 jabs have been injected into people's arms around the world, according to an AFP tally of official sources.

On average around the world, 64 first, second or sometimes even third doses have been injected for every 100 inhabitants.

While it took around 140 days to get the first billion shots into people's arms, the third, fourth and fifth billions each took between 26 and 30 days, the data show.

Nearly 40 per cent (1.96 billion) of the five billion shots have been administered in China. India (589 million) and the United States (363 million) complete the trio of countries that have given the most jabs.

In terms of population among countries with more than one million people, the United Arab Emirates is the leader.

It has administered 179 doses for every 100 inhabitants, meaning it has fully vaccinated nearly 75 per cent of its population.

Uruguay follows with 154 for every 100 inhabitants, then Israel and Qatar (149 each), Singapore (147), Bahrain (144), Denmark (143), Chile (140), Canada (139), Portugal and Belgium (138 each), China (136), Spain (134), Ireland (133) and Britain (132).

Africa is the continent that is lagging behind by far, with 6.5 doses for every 100 inhabitants, 10 times less than the world average of 64.