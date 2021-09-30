At least one long-term symptom seen in a third of Covid cases: Study

LONDON More than a third of Covid-19 patients have shown at least one long-term symptom three to six months after being infected by the virus, according to a study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

The most common symptoms include breathing problem, fatigue, pain and anxiety, Oxford University said yesterday, after investigating symptoms in more than 270,000 people recovering from Covid-19.

However, the study did not provide any detailed causes of long-covid symptoms, their severity, or how long they could last.

"The results confirm that a significant proportion of people, of all ages, can be affected by a range of symptoms and difficulties in the six months after Covid-19 infection," NIHR academic clinical fellow, Dr Max Taquet, was quoted in the Guardian as saying. - REUTERS