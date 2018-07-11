Lebanese jewellery firm files S$20m suit against Najib's wife

Madam Rosmah Mansor allegedly asked for consignments of jewellery to be sent to her.

PETALING JAYA: A Lebanese jewellery firm has filed a US$14.8 million (S$20 million) suit against former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor over 44 pieces of jewellery allegedly sent to her earlier this year that were recently seized by the police.

The company said a diamond cushion ring worth US$925,000, two diamond necklaces and earrings worth US$670,000; and a diamond necklace and earrings worth US$586,000 were among the pieces.

Global Royalty Trading SAL filed the suit against her at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 26. Documents of the lawsuit were seen by the Malaysiakini news website.

The firm said Madam Rosmah had acknowledged in a letter on May 22 that she had received the items.

Global Royalty Trading, in its statement of claim dated Feb 10, said that 44 pieces of jewellery, including a tiara, diamond necklaces, rings and bracelets, were sent to Madam Rosmah.

Global Royalty Trading also alleged that Madam Rosmah was a longstanding customer and that it would send consignments of jewellery to her on demand. She would then evaluate and purchase the items, which she paid on her own or through a third party.

BORROWED

The firm added that Madam Rosmah would sometimes borrow the jewellery, with the receiving party being herself or her agent in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore or Dubai.

Global Royalty Trading also said those that were not chosen would be returned. The jewellery firm is seeking a declaration from the court that it is the rightful owner of the 44 items.

It is also seeking a mandatory order for the items to be returned or for Madam Rosmah to pay the value of the items if they cannot be returned.

Malaysian police last month said more than RM1 billion (S$340 million) worth of items were seized in raids conducted on six premises linked to Najib.

Police said the items seized included cash, jewellery, handbags, watches and luxury sunglasses. The seizures were made last month as part of investigations involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund.

The Government said yesterday it will intervene in the suit.

Senior Federal Counsel S. Narkunavathy said the Attorney General's Chambers would apply to become an intervener on grounds that the jewellery were allegedly bought with stolen money.

Madam Rosmah, through her lawyers, issued a statement yesterday in which she denied purchasing the jewellery.

It said: "We would like to stress that all of the jewelleries itemised in Global Royalty's statement of claim, were sent to our client, for her viewing, and none were purchased...