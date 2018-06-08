Lessons in loathing at North Korea’s museum to 'US atrocity'

SINCHON, NORTH KOREA: Every few minutes, a new set of visitors arrives at the "Revenge Pledging Place" at North Korea's Sinchon Museum, where regime propaganda insists US troops massacred more than 35,000 people during the Korean War.

A volunteer in the group - they could be from a school, army unit, factory or official organisation - stands up in the amphitheatre, where a mural reads "Let us drive out the Americans and reunify our nation", to issue a denunciation of the US.

Fists clenched in the air, the crowd responds with shouts: "Smash! Smash! Smash!"

Opposition to the United States is a cornerstone of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as the North is officially known.

Pyongyang says developing its nuclear arsenal, suffering sanctions and isolation, is to defend itself from a US invasion.

That means next week's Singapore summit between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump - where the North's weapons will top the agenda - presents a potential conundrum: Could making peace undermine N. Korea's claim to legitimacy?

The Kim dynasty bases its right to rule in founder Kim Il Sung's role in the 20th century fight against Japanese colonial rule. According to that belief, the US and Soviet Union divided the peninsula between them after Tokyo's surrender ended the Second World War.

The North's attempt to reunify it by force with its 1950 invasion was thwarted by a US-led UN coalition.

The vilification of the US - and Japan - is constant in the North, from books and films to education centres across the country, including the centrepiece museum in Sinchon, which receives 500,000 visitors a year according to the official KCNA news agency.

It portrays US troops committing atrocities, with gnarled hands and twisted features, driving nails into victims' heads, crushing them to death, or cutting off women's breasts.

The Americans, said guide Ri Kum Ju, even engaged in cannibalism.

"They killed people individually in brutal ways beyond human imagination - pulling out eyeballs, searing the body with hot irons or cutting pieces of flesh and eating it with salt."

There is one fundamental problem with this narrative: Whatever happened at Sinchon in the autumn of 1950 - and the exact details are lost in the chaos of conflict - independent researchers say there is no evidence it was done by the US.

According to Leeds University historian Adam Cathcart, who researched Sinchon extensively, the first foreign unit on the scene was British, not American, and the town was of little interest to the US-led allied troops, including South Korean forces, who were advancing north towards Pyongyang.

There were undoubtedly atrocities on both sides in the war, which saw millions killed in just three years, but Dr Cathcart says there were killings in and around Sinchon between Communists and Christians and other anti-regime elements.

"This was a case of Koreans killing Koreans in the fog of war, not an American attempt to wipe out an entire county of communists through medieval methods," he said.

The North's portrayal of Sinchon was "simply extremely out of line with the reality of the war", he told AFP, but had "underpinned a great deal of anti-US propaganda".