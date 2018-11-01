Lion Air crash: Beware of fake news

Indonesian social media users quickly identified the couple seen on a mobile phone case which was among personal belongings recovered.

JAKARTA : Some social media users are proving to be a menace in the aftermath of the tragic and fatal crash of Lion Air JT610.

Facebook postings showed a photograph of a baby in a life jacket purportedly rescued from the plane's wreckage.

It was a fake.

The post - which was shared nearly 5,000 times in the first 24 hours - gave fictional details of the rescue, reported AFP.

"Thank God for saving this baby, a victim of the JT610 flight covered in life jacket by the baby's mother," the caption in the post said.

"Unfortunately, the mother has not been found until now. Please be patient, dear baby. Hopefully you will become a religious child."

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Twitter that the baby was a survivor from a boat that sank in waters off Indonesia's Selayar island on July 3, reported Times Live.

A string of false stories have been circulating online since the Lion Air plane plunged into the sea off Jakarta on Monday with 189 people on board.

"For all of us, please don't spread photos of victims and hoaxes. Please be wise," Mr Sutopo tweeted.

Indonesia is no stranger to such social media high jinks.

The country has one of the world's biggest online audiences, with a population of 260 million people and one of the world's highest social media usage rates.

In the days after a tsunami swamped the coastal city of Palu in late September, numerous false stories began circulating, prompting the police to make a number of arrests.

Hoaxes were rampant during a quake disaster on the island of Lombok earlier this year.

Mr Sutopo warned this week against other pieces of fake news, including images of passengers wearing air masks and a video of people screaming, both falsely claiming to show the final few minutes before the crash.

Mr Sutopo said they were in fact taken on different flights "some time ago" during turbulence and all passengers had survived.

A video on YouTube that claims to show the jet crashing into the water was actually of a hijacked Ethiopian Airline that crash-landed in the Indian Ocean in 1996, he said.

A misleading image of plane debris found by rescuers dates back to a Lion Air accident in 2013, near the runway of a Bali Airport, he said.

PHONE CASE

Even if they don't mean to, some social media can inadvertently cause pain.

Some users went into action after they saw a photograph of a mobile phone case strewn among the personal belongings that had been recovered.

The mobile phone case shows the back view of a couple linking arms as they walked across a bridge, The Straits Times reported.

Indonesian social media users, intrigued by the image, began efforts to identify the pair. They quickly identified the image on Instagram as belonging to Ine Yunita Savitri, according to British broadcaster BBC.

Ms Savitri has since privatised her Instagram account.

The BBC report said that Ms Savitri was not on the plane but her husband Wahjoe Noegrohantoro was, and the phone case belonged to him.

His nephew, Mr Antonius Hartono, told the BBC that he had spotted the case after his mother told him that his uncle had been on board the flight. He was quoted as saying: "Every time I see that picture on social media, I feel really sad.

"I can't imagine how his wife and children would feel."

In a separate development Indonesia's Transport Minister has ordered the removal of Lion Air's technical director and several technicians after the deadly plane crash, state news agency Antara reported yesterday, citing government authority over the aviation industry.