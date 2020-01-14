Little Mermaid vandals get political with 'Free Hong Kong' message

Copenhagen's famed Little Mermaid statue was found doused with pro-Hong Kong graffiti early yesterday.

Three lines in red reading "Free Hong-Kong" were painted on the rock on which the bronze statue sits, next to the same text in white, AP reported.

The police were seen searching for clues in the area. No one has been apprehended. The Little Mermaid statue was created in tribute to Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen.

Sitting on a rock at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbour since 1913, she has been a popular target for vandals.