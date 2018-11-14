Live python shipped in parcel in Malaysia

The snake is said to be a non-lethal Burmese python.

GEORGETOWN: Photos of a live python found in a Pos Laju parcel addressed to Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) have gone viral on social media.

The post shared on the Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis Facebook page shows the package was sent from Gopeng, Perak, and addressed to a student at USM.

The sender had written "football boots" on the declaration section of the package.

It was also stated that the parcel weighed 1.97kg, which is usually written by the postal clerk.