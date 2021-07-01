Lockdown measures extended in Australia amid Covid-19 outbreak

SYDNEY: Australian officials extended lockdown and social distancing measures to more of the country yesterday, with four major cities already under a hard lockdown in a race to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant.

Around one in two Australians are under stay-at-home orders, with millions of others subjected to movement curbs and mandatory mask-wearing amid Covid-19 flare-ups in several locations.

With more than five million residents of greater Sydney under a two-week lockdown until July 9, New South Wales state reported 22 locally transmitted cases yesterday, all linked to prior infections.

That was up slightly from the previous two days, but still below the peak of the current outbreak of 30 cases on Sunday.

The state has around 170 cases since the first infection was detected two weeks ago.

Residents of Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Darwin were joined in lockdown yesterday by those of the outback town of Alice Springs. Officials issued stay-at-home orders after a potentially infected traveller used the airport.