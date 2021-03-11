Lockdowns expanded as Manila battles resurgence in cases

Residents next to a police line at the entrance to their home as the local government prepares to impose a lockdown in the neighbourhood in Manila.

MANILA Targeted coronavirus lockdowns were expanded in the Philippine capital on Tuesday, and night-time curfews reintroduced in hot spots as the authorities battle a resurgence in infections.

The number of new daily cases has soared past 3,000 in recent days - twice as many as two weeks ago and the highest in five months - as more contagious variants spread.

Most of the new cases are in Metro Manila, where officials have been quarantining compounds, streets, neighbourhoods and even hotels in a bid to contain new clusters, while minimising the economic impact.

The mayor of Quezon City - one of 16 cities that make up the capital - announced on Tuesday that 11 more communities would be locked down for two weeks.

The move potentially affects tens of thousands of people.

WARNED

Manila city also announced a four-day lockdown for two neighbourhoods and several hotels. Officials and business leaders have warned against shutting down the entire country again as its economy struggles to recover from the first recession in three decades.

"We cannot afford any more lockdowns," Mr Sergio Ortiz-Luis, head of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, told a briefing on Tuesday.

His comments echoed those of presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who all but ruled out another blanket lockdown.

As the country's caseload tops 600,000 infections, the authorities are cracking down on violators of rules and reimposing night-time curfews.

Experts have said new infections could reach 5,000 to 6,000 a day by the end of March.

It comes as the country slowly rolls out vaccines to healthcare workers and soldiers.