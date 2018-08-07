Lombok quake: Minister Shanmugam describes his experience

Residents and a member of the Indonesian search and rescue team looking for survivors under the ruins of a mosque in Pemenang, North Lombok.

When the hotel room of Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam started shaking, he decided to run out because he was not sure if the building would hold up.

"It was shaking very violently and I could tell this wasn't a building that, I think, was designed to withstand these sorts of events," Mr Shanmugam told reporters yesterday afternoon, about an hour after he landed in Singapore.

"The general rule is that in earthquakes you don't stand up, you don't run, you go and find a sturdy piece of furniture and go under. But I thought, given the way the building was behaving, maybe it's better that I try and leave," he said.

Mr Shanmugam had arrived in Mataram, Lombok, on Sunday morning with an 11-member Singapore delegation for a sub-regional counter-terrorism meeting co-hosted by Indonesia and Australia.

That evening, a magnitude-7.0 earthquake hit the Indonesian resort island. Mr Shanmugam was working on his laptop in his hotel room on the 10th storey when it suddenly shook violently at about 8pm.

In a Facebook update yesterday, Mr Shanmugam said the delegation grabbed only the most essential items from their rooms before evacuating.

Mr Shanmugam took his laptop with government e-mails, he said, adding they were able to get more items out of the hotel yesterday morning.

Sharing more details of his experience on Sunday evening, he said the group had waited by the road before heading to another hotel, which was low-rise and had three levels.

However, as they arrived there, "people were running out", he added.

They then went to the airport, where they waited at a single-storey police post. Mr Shanmugam spent the night there.

"The police officers there were kind," he said, though it was chaotic at the airport.

EVACUATE

Speaking to reporters in Singapore yesterday, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is "trying to get (Singaporeans) on to commercial flights and get them out" of Lombok.

Daybreak yesterday revealed chaos and destruction across the island. The death toll of 98 is expected to rise as information comes in from areas where thousands of buildings collapsed or were badly damaged, especially in the north, the quake's epicentre.

Said Mr Gino Poggiali, a 43-year-old Frenchman, who was with his wife and two children at the Lombok airport: "I was at the rooftop of my hotel and the building started swaying very hard. It felt like 2m to the left, then 2m to the right. I could not stand up."

His wife Maude, 44, said the family were in Bali for the first quake.

"This is it for me in Indonesia," she said. "Next time we will stay in France or somewhere close."

Rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble of houses, mosques and schools.

"The search and rescue team is still scouring the scene and evacuating (people)," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

The quake knocked out power in many areas, and parts of Lombok remained without electricity yesterday.

Hundreds of victims were treated outside damaged hospitals in Mataram and other parts of the island as buildings were damaged.

They lay on beds under makeshift wards set up in tents, surrounded by drip stands and monitors.

Mr Najmul Akhyar, the head of North Lombok district, estimated that 80 percent of that region was damaged by the quake.