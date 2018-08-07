Lombok quake: More than 10,000 people evacuated

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated across Lombok island following a powerful earthquake that has killed at least 98 people and injured scores more, Indonesian officials said yesterday.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a press conference that the toll will continue to rise as officials are still collecting the data.

"Officers from a joint search and rescue team have yet to reach all areas in Lombok, particularly the most heavily-damaged area," he said, referring to North Lombok Regency, home to famous tourist destinations Gili Trawangan, Gili Air and Gili Meno.

The area has seen the highest number of casualties - 72 deaths and 64 people injured.

As of yesterday morning, more than 10,000 have taken refuge across Lombok. This is in addition to another 10,000 who were evacuated after a previous quake in the area late last month, according to the agency.

A team comprising Indonesian military forces and other rescuers is sending logistical aid to people affected by the latest disaster.

Besides local residents, the search and rescue team has also been evacuating tourists, both domestic and international ones, Mr Sutopo said.

As many as 200 tourists have been evacuated in the three Gilis since early yesterday morning and rescuers are still trying to reach another 700 tourists.

DAMAGED

Mr Sutopo added that a number of hotels were damaged as a result of the magnitude-7 quake and there were fears that there might be aftershocks.

"The tourists want to get out of Gilis to Lombok and that's why we evacuate them," he said.

The Indonesian authorities are aware of travel warnings issued by several countries, including Singapore, Mr Sutopo said, but Jakarta has yet to issue any recommendation for tourists to leave Lombok.

The strong quake was followed by minor aftershocks.

"The situation is relatively safe now", he explained.