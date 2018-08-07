Lombok quake: S'pore travellers still going ahead with trips

A day after a powerful earthquake rocked the Indonesian holiday islands of Lombok and Bali, Mr Jimmy Wang and his wife were spotted at Changi Airport checking in for their flight to Bali, where they are due to hold their wedding ceremony.

Mr Wang, a 31-year-old Singaporean who works in IT infrastructure, told The Straits Times that he is going ahead with the trip despite being worried, as the couple had spent a year planning for the wedding and are expecting some 50 guests.

"Of course we are worried, but we're hoping that it'll be fine after the quake," he said.

"We have a group of guests, a family of three, who won't be able to come to the wedding, because they are currently in Lombok and now they can't fly out. But they are fine," he added.

Most flights to Lombok and Bali were operating as usual yesterday morning. When ST visited the airport, many travellers turning up from about 8am.

CANCELLED

A check of Changi Airport's website showed that only Garuda Indonesia flight GA840 departing from Singapore at 10am to Denpasar International Airport in Bali was cancelled, though it was unclear if the cancellation was related to the quake.

When contacted, local travel agencies said that they had not received any requests from customers so far to cancel their trips to the two destinations.

Ms Justine Koh, a spokesman for Chan Brothers Travel, said that the agency was in touch with its airline partners and ground operators to assess developments.

"If required, necessary changes to flights and itineraries will be made in order to allow our travellers to continue their programmes as scheduled, as far as possible," Ms Koh said.

She added that tour groups are led by tour leaders and have 24/7, on-the-road assistance, while those on free-and-easy packages can call a 24-hour hotline for emergency support.

Dynasty Travel spokesman Alicia Seah told ST that several customers had already re-routed parts of their holiday plans to Malaysia and Vietnam since the last earthquake in Lombok on July 29.

She added that customers will receive help to re-book, re-route or get a refund of their trip depending on terms and conditions. - JAN LEE & NG HUIWEN