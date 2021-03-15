London cops clash with mourners at vigil of slain woman

Some of the protesters shouted "shame on you" at the police.

LONDON Police in London clashed with mourners and protesters on Saturday after more than a thousand people gathered to mark the killing of a 33-year-old woman, hours after the police officer, 48, charged with her murder appeared in court.

Ms Sarah Everard's disappearance as she walked home on the evening of March 3 had led to a wave of accounts from women about the dangers of walking on streets alone at night, and dismay at the failure of police and wider society to tackle this.

Early on Saturday, an impromptu memorial with flowers and candles sprang up around the bandstand on Clapham Common in south-west London, near where Ms Everard was last seen alive.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was among those who paid their respects. A palace official said she "remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married".

Around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site to pay their respects and protest about the lack of security they felt when out alone. Some chanted "shame on you" at the police there.

Campaign groups had wanted to organise a formal vigil, but London's Metropolitan Police said people should not gather because of coronavirus restrictions. The head of the force, Commissioner Cressida Dick, said any vigil "would be unlawful and would be unsafe".

As tensions mounted, police handcuffed and dragged several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball defended the police's action.

"We absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary," AC Ball said in a statement.

"But we were placed in this position because of the overriding need to protect people's safety."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan - who is responsible for policing in the city - said the officers' response "was at times neither appropriate or proportionate".

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called the scenes "deeply disturbing". Home Secretary Priti Patel wanted answers from police about "upsetting" images.

Meanwhile, thousands protested in Perth yesterday, kicking off a nationwide campaign for gender equality as anger swells over rape accusations that have rocked the halls of power in Australia.

The Western Australian city launched the #March4Justice with a packed rally where people chanted "enough is enough" and demanded action to address sexual violence against women.