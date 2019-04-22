London police nab more than 750 climate change activists

Police officers arresting and carrying away a climate change activist from a demonstration blocking Waterloo Bridge.

LONDON: More than 750 climate change activists blocking roads at some of London's most famous landmarks have been arrested over the last six days, police said on Saturday.

The protests, organised by climate group Extinction Rebellion, had for several days disrupted travel through parts of central London, including at Marble Arch and Waterloo Bridge.

The activists also blocked the Oxford Circus shopping district, but the roads were cleared by police and traffic was flowing again.

Extinction Rebellion has called for non-violent civil disobedience to force the British government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and stop what it calls a global climate crisis.

Twenty-eight of those arrested had been charged with offences, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.