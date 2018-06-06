London teen found guilty of plot with all-female terror cell

LONDON: A London teenager was found guilty on Monday of preparing an attack on the British Museum as part of the country's first all-female cell linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), police and prosecutors said.

Safaa Boular, 18, plotted the grenade and gun attack in her home town after the authorities intervened to stop her travelling to Syria to marry an ISIS fighter she had met online.

She is the youngest female to be charged with planning an ISIS attack in Britain.

Boular was only 16 when she made contact with British-born ISIS fighter Naweed Hussain, 32, discussing marriage and how they would don his-and-hers suicide belts.

But her hopes of joining him were dashed when she was stopped at the airport in August 2016 and her passport was confiscated.

Instead Boular decided to plan an attack in Britain, detailing it in coded language - grenades were "pineapples" - to online contacts who were in fact undercover agents.

(Clockwise from top) Safaa Boular, sister Rizlaine, mother Mina Dich and friend Khawla Barghouthi. PHOTOS: REUTERS

Hussain was later killed in a drone strike.

When Boular was charged with preparing terrorist acts in April last year, she passed the baton to her sister Rizlaine, 22, and mother Mina Dich, 44, who hatched their own plan.

Rizlaine and her mother were arrested after being tracked by police visiting potential sites around Westminster and buying knives.

They pleaded guilty to terror offences, along with a fourth woman, Rizlaine's friend Khawla Barghouthi, 21, who later admitted to failing to alert the authorities.