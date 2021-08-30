Louisiana braces for ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida

Traffic moving bumper to bumper along as residents arrive into Texas from the Louisiana border.

A family in Morgan City, Louisiana, placing plywood outside their house in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS: Hurricane Ida was expected to make landfall in the United States yesterday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm that could plunge much of Louisiana state's shoreline under water as the state grapples with a Covid-19 surge already taxing hospitals.

The storm intensified faster than officials had predicted on Saturday, as residents of the Gulf Coast evacuated and businesses shut down, and gathered more strength overnight.

Widespread evacuations of low-lying and coastal areas jammed highways and led to some petrol stations running dry as residents and vacationers fled the seashore.

Southern Louisiana is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Laura from a year ago.

The state also has the third-highest incidence of Covid-19 cases for every 100,000 people in the US over the past seven days.

By early yesterday, Hurricane Ida was a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

It had top sustained winds of 220kmh.

Ida could inflict a life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall, the NHC said.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Saturday that the storm could be the state's worst direct hit by a hurricane since the 1850s.