Low cost, big impact

Apr 03, 2020 06:00 am

Originally created by a robot scientist and a neurosurgeon to help India's poor, a toaster-size ventilator is offering hope in the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. With demand booming, production of AgVa's portable ventilator has shot up from 500 a month to 20,000, AFP reported. "There was no way we could have foreseen something as big as this," said neurosurgeon Deepak Agrawal, who co-developed the device with robot scientist Diwakar Vaish. Priced at around US$2,000 (S$2,900), it is a fraction of the price of conventional ventilators, which go for more than US$10,000.

