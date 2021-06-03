Low pay, long shifts leave Indian doctors near breaking point

A doctor with a Covid-19 patient at a community centre temporarily being used as an outpatient department in Ghitorni village in New Delhi. With around 3,000 people dying every day, India's healthcare system remains under severe pressure.

NEW DELHI: Low pay, 24-hour shifts and severe shortages of staff and protective gear have left many doctors on the front lines of India's brutal pandemic surge near breaking point and fearful for their lives.

Coronavirus infections have killed at least 165,000 people in the nation, home to some of the world's most densely populated cities, since the start of April.

India yesterday reported 132,788 new cases, while deaths rose by 3,207.

Although India's latest Covid-19 surge has eased recently, around 3,000 people are still dying every day and the chronically underfunded healthcare system remains under severe pressure.

"We are overworked, stressed and very frightened," said New Delhi doctor Radha Jain.

The Indian Medical Association said more than 1,200 doctors have died from Covid-19 - including over 500 in the last two months.

Dr Deependra Garg, working in Delhi's outskirts, knows first-hand how dire the situation has become.

His wife, Dr Anubha, 48, a physician herself, fell ill with Covid-19 in April. They started treatment at home but as her condition worsened, he - like so many other families - struggled to get a hospital bed.

He eventually found one almost 200km from their home. But Dr Anubha - who was fully vaccinated - died within two weeks, leaving behind their 12-year-old daughter.

EXPOSED

"We are on the front lines 24/7. We are exposed to a high virus load, but we have to continue working against all odds as we have chosen this profession," Dr Garg said.

"We do not have a choice."

Doctors said they had been traumatised by being forced to choose which patients to save as they grappled with insufficient medicine and oxygen supplies.

The government spends less than 2 per cent of the gross domestic product on healthcare, one of the lowest rates in the world.

India had just 0.8 doctors per 1,000 people in 2017, according to the World Bank.

The two other countries worst-hit by the virus, Brazil and the US, had 2.2 and 2.6 respectively.