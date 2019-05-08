Mahathir and Crown Prince's dispute not personal: Anwar

There is nothing personal in the escalating dispute between Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and the Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

That is the view of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Dr Mahathir merely intended to ensure that the spirit of the Federal Constitution was preserved.

"The issue is not personal. The PM wants to ensure the constitutional spirit is observed and I think we are with him on that," he said.

Mr Anwar was speaking to reporters briefly during a walkabout at a Ramadan bazaar at Sandakan town yesterday.

PROBE

In a related development, the Prime Minister's special media adviser Mr A. Kadir Jasin has called upon the authorities to probe taxes paid by Mados, a company believed to be linked to the Johor royalty.

He said that new Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador should reopen some "frozen" and "closed" investigation papers but did not elaborate.

He also said the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) should probe Mados.

"The little boy has asked us to do 110%, but I think 50% is enough," Mr Kadir wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

His post came after Dr Mahathir said the Crown Prince is a "little boy who does not know anything".

Mr Kadir also warned that "Little Boy" is like the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.

"It is very dangerous although it is small and does not know anything. So we have to do something, not just talking," he said.

On Sunday, Mr Kadir said the people are free to hold discussions anywhere in New Malaysia, including to ensure that constitutional monarchs do not "self-destruct".