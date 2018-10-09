Mahathir, Anwar defend minister after firestorm of comments

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday said Islam was not about chopping off heads or hands.

He was referring to a controversy over what Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mujahid Yusof Rawa had said in an interview published on Saturday with The Star newspaper.

Dr Mujahid, who is in charge of Islamic affairs, had said the government will not interfere in Malaysians' private lives.

He said: "Let's say you commit something within your personal, individual sphere - I will not interfere. For example, consumption of alcohol is wrong for a Muslim, but if you consume it within your sphere, then as part of the government, I will not interfere."

He also spoke about khalwat (close proximity between an unmarried couple) laws.

"This issue of enforcement of what you call khalwat has been misused - not all of it, but there have been times where it has been exploited and misused," Dr Mujahid said.

But he has denied saying he wanted a stop to night khalwat raids. The Star yesterday clarified he indeed did not say this.

"I have never asked that 'knocks on the door in the middle of the night' be stopped," Dr Mujahid said, asking people to read the full interview.

But before the newspaper ran a clarification, there was a firestorm of comments.

Both Mr Mahathir and Parti Keadilan Rakyat president-elect Anwar Ibrahim have defended Mr Mujahid.

Dr Mahathir said: "Islam is not a cruel religion, and it is not about chopping (off) heads (or) hands. There are various ways of punishment, which are much milder, but these people want to harass, want to cut people's hands (or) heads. That is not Islamic."

Mr Anwar said Dr Mujahid was referring to how enforcement should be carried out.

"He did not encourage khalwat. He was talking only about the legal action. We do not encourage it (khalwat). Vice is vice," he told reporters.

State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Relations committee chairman Nassuruddin Daud believed Dr Mujahid's level of religious education was low, reported New Straits Times.

He said: "His remarks showed that his religious education is not deep, and he also has a lack of knowledge on religious laws."

Sisters in Islam welcomed the stance that what Muslims did behind closed doors was none of the government's business.